A FRAUDSTER who stole more than £100,000 from a cancer charity has been jailed for more than three years.

Ian Smith, 54, was the treasurer at Relay for Life Clacton when he siphoned £106,575 into his own bank account, before producing fraudulent documents in an attempt to mislead volunteers as to where the money had gone.

The court heard he took advantage of the charity workers’ goodwill when he made up countless excuses as to why the money hadn’t been paid over to Cancer Research UK's bank account.

Smith engaged in the fraud over two different periods.

In the 2016-17 financial year, Relay for Life Clacton raised £69,393, but £35,445 went missing; the following financial year, the charity raised £80,182, with £71,130 going into Smith’s bank account.

Passing the sentence, Recorder Gabrielle Posner handed Smith a jail term of three years and four months.

Ten charity workers sat in the public gallery, with some in tears as the sentence was passed at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Addressing Smith, Recorder Posner said his actions had a major effect not only on Relay for Life Clacton, but on anybody who has had any association with cancer and cancer sufferers.

She said: “You abused your position by taking from the charity £106,575 – this was money that had been donated by fundraising activities for the charity that you siphoned off for yourself.

“You pretended [the missing money] was a bank error and fabricated documents to make it appear you had changed banks.

“You fobbed off the charity with excuses about problems with the bank and Covid, until the charity finally lost patience.”

She added: “The victim isn’t just the charity – it’s every donor and recipient.

“Everyone is affected by cancer, whether they are a survivor or have nursed someone through cancer - this is why so many people give to Cancer Research UK.

“You hurt, cheated, and betrayed the volunteers at Clacton Relay for Life, including your wife, who was heavily involved in the charity.

“I struggle to find objective evidence of your remorse – you covered up and obfuscated as long as you possibly could.

“I’ve not seen any apology from you, and the charity hasn’t either.”