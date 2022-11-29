A CLACTON underpass has been brightened up with artwork created by students from a nearby school.

The subway, which connects the two Brook Retail Parks, had been covered in graffiti before this project.

The scheme was aimed at making the underpass user-friendly.

It is on a popular walking route between homes and local schools including Cann Hall Primary School and Clacton Coastal Academy, the initiative was drawn up to revamp the underpass to make it brighter and more pleasant for users.

Artist Scott Irving of Brave Arts led workshops with pupils from Clacton Coastal Academy.

The young artists came up with ocean, space and cartoon themes to create the colourful murals for the walls of the subway.

The preparation of the site and installation of the mural was carried out by teams from Tendring Council.

Michael Talbot, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for environment, said the new-look subway was much-improved.

“The transformation of this underpass is incredible, largely thanks to the amazingly vibrant artwork by the artist and students involved,” he said.

“I hope that the local community will now look after this lovely space in recognition of all of the hard work which has gone into this initiative.

“A huge well done must go to the ward member for driving this project forward, along with our Tendring Council staff who have helped make this happen.”

Cann Hall ward councillor Gina Placey helped to organise the efforts to spruce up the vandalised subway.