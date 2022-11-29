STAFF at a school got the chance to show off their culinary prowess and raise money for charity.

Teachers at Clacton County High School took part in a special bake-off challenge that saw various departments descend on the school’s food technology kitchens and battle to be crowned master baker.

The fun challenge was organised by the school’s diversity champions and saw each team given a randomly-allocated recipe and just two hours to create their finished product, which would then be sold with all proceeds going to charity.

Lizzie Dominey, who coordinates the diversity champions group said: “It was wonderful to see students show great responsibility and leadership in organising the fun bake-off challenge – I am incredibly proud of all our diversity champions.

“We would like to thank all staff who took part, our judges and everyone who supported the event by buying the final products.”

The school maths team was crowned overall winners after impressing judges with their Viennese Whirls which helped raise more than £100 for Cancer Research UK.

All the staff’s creations were sold during in the school’s Clouds restaurant, raising £100 for the charity in just seven minutes.