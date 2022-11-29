YOUNG artists got to express themselves creatively as part of a Christmas card competition supporting a generous campaign.

The competition, hosted by Home Instead Clacton, Frinton and Walton announced its winners after more than 60 participants submitted entries.

Home Instead owner Jean Allen and Frinton Free Church pastor Sally Bates were tasked with judging the competition.

A spokeswoman for Home Instead said: “Thanks to all those who entered, the judges were really impressed and grateful to the children for taking the time to think of our older generation at Christmas.

“We will be spreading the joy they brought by sharing the images with our 'Be a Santa' gift recipients.

“Congratulations to the winners, each one was awarded a book token as their prize and the first prize winner gets to see his picture turned into a Christmas card.”

First prize went to Oakley from Frinton Primary School for his baby Jesus in the manger image.

Second prize went to Elliot of Tendring Primary School for his detailed drawing of a child gifting a present to a senior at Christmas.

Third prize went to Franklin of Walton Sea Cadets for his red-nosed, 3D Rudolf with twisty antlers.

Home Instead’s Christmas card competition was in support of its be a Santa campaign in which members of the team donned costumes and headed down to Parker’s Garden Company in Frinton on Wednesday, November 23, and Thursday, November 24.

The campaign saw team members collect donated gifts to give to senior residents who may be lonely during Christmas.

More than 60 gifts and £328 in donations were collected over the two days which will be donated to more than 100 individuals.

Gifts will be donated to ten care homes, churches and other helpful services.

The spokeswoman added: “Thank you for helping us make our dream of bringing festive joy to the communities' older residents, come true.

“A special thank you to Parker’s Garden Company for supporting this campaign by letting us collect in-store and for their very generous donation of 12 beautifully wrapped boxes of chocolates.”