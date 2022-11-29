MORE than 250 people attended consultation events over the proposed extension to a wind farm in the North Sea.

The North Falls project is a proposed extension to the existing 504-megawatt Greater Gabbard Offshore Wind Farm, comprising an offshore array area of 150km off the Essex coast and an onshore grid connection in Tendring.

It is being developed by a joint venture company owned equally by SSE Renewables and RWE Renewables.

A spokeswoman for the project said: “Five face-to-face events were held in Tendring along with two webinars, which were designed to give the local community the chance to find out more about the project and talk to members of the project team.

“The events in Frinton, Great Bromley, Tendring, Thorpe-le-Soken and Ardleigh, and the two webinars, were held this month.

“The online consultation portal remains live and the project team urge anyone who would like to feed their comments into the project to do so via the portal before the consultation closes.”

The second consultation phase ends on Friday, December 9.

For more information about the scheme and the consultation, as well as to provide your own comments, visit bit.ly/3Uh7YUu.