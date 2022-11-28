A NEW online resource has been launched to help Tendring residents cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

The information has been brought together by Tendring Council along with its partners and is designed to assist and signpost local residents and businesses to find the support they might need over the coming months.

Information includes financial support, mental health and wellbeing advice, details of ways to save on energy usage, a guide to accessing Warm Hubs across the district along with outlining support for local businesses.

Information provided includes internal and external agencies and may be subject to change. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Lynda McWilliams, the council's portfolio holder for partnerships, welcomed the resource.

“We know that these are difficult times for a lot of people across our district. The cost of living is having a big impact on communities, therefore having all this information readily available for those who may need support this winter is vital,” she said.

“It's important to know that support is available to those who need it. We and our partners are here to help.”

Details of support available can be found on the council website at tendringdc.gov.uk/community/cost-living-support.