COLCHESTER United youngster Harvey Sayer was on target as ten-man MALDON AND TIPTREE claimed a thumping 4-2 win at neighbours WITHAM TOWN, in Pitching In Isthmian League division north.

Sayer, on loan at the Jammers from the U's netted his side's fourth goal after Scott Kemp (2) and Roman Campbell had earlier scored for the visitors, with Adam Vyse scoring twice for the hosts.

Maldon played for more than half of the game with only ten men after Joe Turpin was sent off in the first half.

HEYBRIDGE SWIFTS continued their impressive home record with a 2-1 victory over Felixstowe and Walton United, in Scraley Road.

Swifts fell behind but goals from Kieran Jones and Quba Gordan sealed the hosts' victory.

GET IN THERE!!



It’s another huge 3 points for the Swifts as we continue our impressive home record, coming from behind today to win 2-1! 👏 #Swifts pic.twitter.com/M0wCwAH9v5 — Heybridge Swifts FC (@officialswifts) November 26, 2022

In the Pitching In Isthmian League Premier, BRIGHTLINGSEA REGENT drew 1-1 at Herne Bay.

Kymani Thomas put the hosts ahead with 15 minutes to go but debutant Suleyman Zuhdu netted a late equaliser, to secure the R's a point.

Writing on social media, Brightlingsea boss Brett Munyard said: 'Never a bad point away from home in this league. Support was unbelievable. See you next week'.

The points are shared after Suleyman’s debut goal late on🤝 pic.twitter.com/fCfTYSZUKG — Brightlingsea Regent FC (@Brightlingseafc) November 26, 2022

BRAINTREE TOWN continued their fine home form in National League South with a 3-2 win over Hungerford Town.

The Iron went ahead through Kyron Farrell's strike, early in the second half.

But the hosts were caught out by two goals within nine minutes from Hungerford's Leighton Thomas and Christie Ward.

However, Angelo Harrop's side refused to capitulate and came back with a well-taken penalty by substitute Alfie Matthews.

And a minute later, Jon Benton's superb 30-yard strike secured them a fine comeback victory.

In the Essex Senior League, STANWAY ROVERS lost 5-1 at Barking while LITTLE OAKLEY were beaten 1-0 at home by Woodford Town.

FC CLACTON secured a seventh straight away league win after winning 2-1 at White Ensign.

Goals from Jake Clowsley and Mekhi McKenzie sealed the win and ensured a new FC Clacton record for consecutive league away victories.

A seventh straight away league win this afternoon, extending a new FCC record for consecutive league victories on the road 💪🙌👏 https://t.co/f8xG97Y4U5 — FC Clacton (@FC_Clacton) November 26, 2022

HALSTEAD TOWN lost 4-0 at home to Stansted.

In Thurlow Nunn League first division south, WIVENHOE TOWN lost 4-1 at home to Cannons Wood with George Wood scoring the Dragons' consolation.

Final score - Wivenhoe Town 1 - 4 @CannonsWoodFC - @ThurlowNunnL



George Hart with the Wivenhoe goal. pic.twitter.com/ucZ1S0yAiN — Wivenhoe Town FC (@wivenhoetown_fc) November 26, 2022

In first division south, HARWICH AND PARKESTON fought back from being 3-0 down at half-time to beat Haverhill Borough 4-3.

Goals from Jamie Beecham, Luke Mayhew, Ben Hammond and Jamie Eades completed a fine comeback win for the Shrimpers, at the Royal Oak.

HOLLAND FC drew 1-1 with Needham Market under-23s.