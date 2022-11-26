TALENTED young musicians will take to the stage of a Colchester venue next month against the backdrop of a much-loved animated Christmas film.

The Essex Youth Orchestra will perform the spellbinding music of The Showman during a special concert at Charter Hall, in Cowdray Avenue, on December 2.

The instrumentalists will project the heart-melting soundtrack of the movie, based on Raymond Briggs’ 1978 picture book of the same name, as the film plays out behind.

The story, set on a snowy night, follows a young boy called James after he looks out of his window and sees a snowman he built miraculously come to life.

As he runs outside, the snowman offers out his hand before whisking James away on an incredible Christmas Eve adventure which has captivated audiences for decades.

The film’s iconic Walking in the Air track will also be performed at the show, but by children from Highfields, Brightlingsea, and Heathlands primary schools.

A spokesman for Essex Music Services said: “We are excited our flagship youth orchestra will be performing The Snowman this month at four early evening concerts.

“In the afternoon before each concert, a packed audience of local schools have been invited to see the film and hear and engage with a live orchestra.

“During each evening concert the iconic song Walking in the Air will be sung by selected local school students.

“The Snowman is part of the Essex Year of Reading, a year that has inspired many children to discover a lifelong love of reading.

“We know all who attend these concerts will experience a memorable performance which may start a lifetime passion for music.”

In addition to their performance at Charter Hall, the Essex Youth Orchestra will also perform The Snowman soundtrack at other venues in the county.

Tickets for the 5.30pm show, which is suitable for all ages, cost £5.50 and can be purchased by visiting colchester-events.co.uk/event/the-snowman-live.