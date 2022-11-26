A STOLEN van has been retrieved by police officers and returned to its relieved owner.
Essex Police Tendring’s local policing team in Harwich received reports of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday.
The officers then conducted several enquiries and checking previous records from the Automatic Number Plate Recognition system
Before long they were able to locate and seized the van before eventually returning it to its rightful owner.
