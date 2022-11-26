A CHIP pan inferno which exploded into a fireball “nearly caused a serious incident” inside a first floor flat.

Two crews from Chelmsford were rushed to Woodhall Road, in Chelmsford, shortly after 8.15pm yesterday.

Upon arrival firefighters were confronted with a severely smoke-filled building before they worked to extinguish the blaze.

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire but an investigation into the cause has since found a pan of oil had been left unattended while cooking in the kitchen.

After it ignited, one of the occupants poured water on the fire in an attempt to put it out, creating a fireball.

Andy Edwards, watch manager at Chelmsford Fire Station, said: "This incident could easily have been much more serious.

“Ironically it came shortly after we'd welcomed Danbury Scout Group to our station and demonstrated exactly what happens when you pour water an oil fire.

"Please, never pour water on a pan fire. If the pan does ignite, turn the heat down if it's safe to do so.

“If it isn't safe, don't take any risks - get out, stay out and call the fire service out."