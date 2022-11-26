A CHIMNEY fire saw firefighters use specialist equipment to unblock a build-up of soot.

Crews from Clacton Fire Station were called to a property in Old Road, Clacton, at about 9.15am on Friday.

After arriving at the scene, the firefighters found a chimney stack in which there was a raging inferno.

Using chimney rods and a stirrup pump, crews worked to unblock a build up of soot before extinguishing the fire by 9:44am.

Darren Tappenden, crew manager at Clacton Fire Station, said: “If you have an open fire or log burner, we recommend you have your chimney swept at least once a year - or more regularly if you burn wood.”