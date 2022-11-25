Essex Police's force control room has issued a warning after a number of inappropriate 999 calls which "delay genuine help".

The force's 999 call handlers dealt with a number of calls which had been accidentally dialled from people doing a school run, going to work, on Wednesday (November 23).

They also received a hoax call in which they were "laughing and talking about ordering a pizza".

READ MORE: The face of Essex paedophile jailed for sexually assaulting a young girl

Just 10 days earlier the control room took a 999 call from an individual who wanted to know the time, and the day before had someone call to ask what the non-urgent number was.

An Essex Police control room spokesman tweeted: "These calls aren't appropriate use of 999 and delay genuine help. #HelpUsHelpYou"