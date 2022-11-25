TWO West Ham United legends will appear at a seaside town sports venue next year as part of an event being held in aid of charity.

Hammers heroes James Collins and Tony Gale will lead a special evening at the Frinton Golf Club, in the Esplanade, on March 3.

Over the course of the three-hour event Tony, who went on to win the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers, will talk to James about his footballing career.

The Welsh defender, nicknamed the ‘Ginger Pele’, played for West Ham United more than 180 times over two separate stints at the club.

He also enjoyed spells at Aston Villa and Ipswich Town and represented his country on 51 occasions before retiring from the beautiful game in 2020.

On the night there will also be a raffle and a memorabilia auction held in aid of Prostate Cancer UK, as well as photo and autography opportunities with the players.

There will be a cash bar available throughout and food is available to purchase prior to the evening, with menus being sent to audience members alongside their tickets.

The event is open to guests of all ages but the show could likely feature some adult themes and language.

Tickets, described as being “very limited”, cost £25 plus a £1 booking and must be purchased in advance.

To buy a ticket visit tickettailor.com/events/mandevillepromotionslimited/745158.