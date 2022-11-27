THE NHS in north east Essex was charged hundreds of thousands of pounds by drugs suppliers for anti-depressants over just five months, the Gazette can reveal.

Data obtained from a Freedom of Information request shows the NHS in Colchester and Tendring paid more than £719,000 for anti-depressants between April and August.

The most prescribed medication was venlafaxine, at a cost of £103,000 to the NHS in Colchester and Tendring over the same period.

The revelation comes after a Gazette investigation, which also found more than 300 children have consistently been prescribed medication to improve their mental health every month since at least April 2019.

The figures, from the NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board, also revealed more than 47,000 adults in Colchester and Tendring are regularly prescribed anti-depressants.

Psychotherapist Tony Mack, 54, who has previously battled his own mental health struggles, runs the West Clacton and Jaywick Sands Mental Wellbeing Association.

He said: “With most scenarios there is not a clear cut answer and unfortunately anti-depressants do have their place, but they are being massively overprescribed.

“Over-prescription of anti-depressants in teenagers points glaringly to a fundamental failing of the local health service and mental health provisions.

“It is often the first and easiest solution of a doctor to prescribe rather than [consider] a whole host of other cognitive interventions which could be applied or investigated."

Samuel Janes, 24, from Clacton, has also had his say on the findings of the Gazette's investigation.

He was prescribed medication after realising he had depression, a diagnosis which followed more than a year of him internalising his pain.

He eventually confided in his loved ones after his debilitating mental health issues came to a head in late 2019 when he tried to take his own life.

Samuel slowly started to stop taking his anti-depressants five months after being prescribed them in favour of focusing on more natural coping mechanisms.

As well as speaking with his friends and family, he regularly hit the gym and took an interest in new hobbies which filled his life with a sense of purpose and contentment.

Samuel said: “Looking at these stats is truly upsetting and it shows not enough is being done to help people who are suffering.

“Authorities really need to start looking further into different ways to help these children besides anti-depressants.

“Knowing more than 47,000 adults are on anti-depressants is horrible to hear, but at the same time, it is good we are finally speaking out about mental health.

“I believe anti-depressants did help me, but I knew I never wanted to rely on them for my entire recovery journey.”

Bosses at the NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board has now stressed the importance of people of all ages being able to access the right support.

A spokesman said: “Where appropriate the prescribing of anti-depressants can be an effective treatment that results in improvement to mental wellbeing.

“It should also be understood some drugs, which are classified as anti-depressants, can be prescribed for other conditions such as neuropathic pain.

“A range of online and face-to-face support services are available that can help people with conditions such as anxiety, depression or stress.

“We urge people to seek that help if they need it by visiting therapyforyou.co.uk or by speaking to a health care professional.”