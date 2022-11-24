HUNDREDS of elderly residents in Tendring will find a present under their trees this Christmas following the launch of a care company’s festive campaign.

Staff from Home Instead Clacton, Frinton, and Walton donned their best Santa and Elf costumes for a two-day stint at Parker’s Garden Company, in Kirby Cross.

During their visit, they collected about 60 gifts and more than £328 in cash from generous shoppers as part of their Be A Santa initiative.

As a result, more than 100 elderly residents, nominated by local churches, care and assisted living homes and voluntary groups, will now receive a Christmas present.

The senior citizens who will be treated to the gifts do not have any family to visit over the festive season and some live on their own.

Ben Gardiner, Home Instead general manager, took part in the collection himself, dressing up as the big man himself, Father Christmas.

He said the aim of the scheme was to ensure the district’s socially isolated elderly resident know they are always in the thoughts of the community.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the local community - it’s a heart-warming response we have had to our Be A Santa campaign,” he added.

“It shows even when we are facing tough times financially as a country, we still dig deep, think of others and reach out to them to show our love.

“Thank you to all who have given and to Parker’s Garden Company not only for letting us set up our Santa and Elves collection point in store, but for also donating gifts.

“We feel sure these gifts and more importantly the sentiment behind them will be felt by those who receive them.”

The gifts will be distributed on December 21 with the help of players from Frinton and Walton FC, a club which is sponsored by Home Instead Clacton, Frinton, and Walton.

Katrina Holford, operations director at Parker’s Garden Company, said: “The local community is and always has been incredibly important to us.

“We are therefore absolutely delighted to be supporting this wonderful initiative once again this year.”

Anyone local group or business which would like to donate several gifts to the campaign can still do so by calling Home Instead on 01255 672269.