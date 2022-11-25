"Get a Black Friday bargain, not a whole lot of trouble."

Everyone’s looking for a bargain this Black Friday, but Essex Police is warning shoppers to be careful of what they buy and where they buy it.

The last few years, the popularity of the e-scooter has grown – especially among young people.

However, privately owned e-scooters remain illegal to use on roads and pavements.

The only place they can be used is on private land and with the landowner's permission.

Samantha Wright, Road Crime Operational Manager, advises: “Christmas is marked by giving gifts, but we’d ask you to think again before buying an e-scooter.

“It’s our job to keep all road users safe. They’re not a toy and we need people to understand the legal implications of using one on a road or pavement.

"We don’t want anyone to be disappointed on Christmas morning when they find out that they can’t test ride it for the first time. Or even worse, it’s seized because road-use is illegal.”

Residents can use a trial e-scooter at several sites across the county without worrying.