A WEEK focusing on how residents can deal with grief will see a see a charity highlight the importance of its bereavement support services in Colchester and Tendring.

National Grief Awareness Week will see Age Well East support residents in the area going through grief after a loss.

The week is now in its fourth year and was launched by the Good Grief Trust, an umbrella charity for groups that work with bereavement in the UK.

Thomas Bell, Operations Manager for Bereavement and End of Life at Age Well East, said: “Grief and bereavement can affect people in different ways, but we know that talking to someone who has training or experience in grief, can help.”

Age Well East has a team committed to providing one to one bereavement support services and dedicated bereavement support groups to people over 18 residing in Colchester and Tendring.

With extra funding from Essex County Council, the former charity aimed at helping people aged 60+ has expanded its service to provide in-person support groups to anyone aged over the age of 18.

The groups are running online and in person in Colchester, Harwich, Clacton, Jaywick and Stanway and aim to stop people from experiencing grief and bereavement alone.

National Grief Awareness Week takes place between December 2 and 8, for more information on Age Well East’s services call 0300 37 33 333 or email enquiries@agewelleast.org.uk.