A CHRISTMAS-MAD mum has once again gone above and beyond for Christmas and adorned her home with £10,000 of Christmas decorations.

Joanne Smith, from Sible Hedingham, regularly decorates her house for Easter and Halloween, with her most recent October house of horrors entertaining 400 guests on the night.

However, she has always gone all in for the Christmas period.

Joanne has spent a whopping £40,000 on decorations over the years including spending about £8,000 on this year’s ornaments on show.

She said: “It has taken about a week to do, working in the morning before work and until midnight when I get back.

“I don’t like to use the same decorations so ordered lots of new things this year including a 6ft singing Grinch which came from America, a life-sized sleigh stacked and lots of new snowmen figures.

“Obviously with this year and everything being tighter with electricity and cost of living, I am sure I might receive some stick, but I don’t let it worry me.

“People who know me know I have been helping at the church and donating food, and I recently purchased the church a new 10ft tree and decorations which I will be decorating in December.

“Santa will also be coming to visit the house and meet the children who want to come and take pictures, I am just working out the details.

“Everything I do for the village is voluntary and I just love to get involved, it is what makes Christmas special.”

Joanne’s huge holiday decorations have got traction in person and online.

Last year, she featured on ITV’s This Morning, taking presenter and interviewer Alison Hammond on a guided tour of her home.

This year she has also received tonnes of publicity in reaction to her winter wonderland.

She said: “The video I posted got 19,000 views in six hours and more than 400 shares.

“I have had hundreds of friend requests I can’t accept anymore, plenty of messages and questions, it has been crazy.

“I have seen schoolchildren walking past going mad as I have been setting it up and have mum’s texting me with excitement.

“I am just glad everyone loves it as much as they do, it is all about making people smile.”