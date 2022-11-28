AN MP has said he will not be claiming expenses for staff Christmas parties in light of pushback on advice given to MPs.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) issued guidance to MPS saying they would be able to claim the cost of staff parties as expenses.

The move has received some backlash from MPs, especially following the debacle in 2020 surrounding the breaking of Covid-19 laws by the Prime Minister at a Christmas party.

Clacton MP Giles Watling has stated he will not be charging the taxpayer for parties.

Mr Watling said: “To be very clear, I will categorically not be claiming for a staff party through IPSA.

“I have always personally covered the costs for my team’s Christmas meal, and for all Christmas cards and postage that I send out.”

Mr Watling’s words come as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has warned MPs they will have to justify their expenses to voters after the IPSA advice.

Though alcohol was deemed off-limits for expenses, IPSA has been widely criticised for giving the go-ahead amid a cost-of-living crisis.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told journalists: “Questions on these sorts of arrangements are for Ipsa, they’re independent of both Parliament and Government, they set the allowances.

“But the Prime Minister certainly doesn’t intend to use this and his view is that MPs will want to justify all spending to their constituents.”