A PENSIONER has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of either drink or drugs following a car smash in a seaside town.

Essex Police were called to reports of a serious two vehicle crash in Carnarvon Road, Clacton, at roughly 1.30pm on November 11.

Eyewitness reports suggest the incident resulted in traffic grinding to a halt and the town becoming gridlocked as emergency services assessed the scene.

Following the crash a 69-year-old from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of driving while being unfit through drink or drugs.

After being questioned by police officer he was released on bail until December 10.

