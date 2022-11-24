Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit Essex later today - and forecasters have revealed the exact times a "squally band of rain" is set to pass through the area.

The Met Office has warned a band of heavy rain and squally winds is moving east today.

A squall line is a line of intense rain which can have a big impact on the ground, and a squally band of rain is set to pass through the county this evening.

It is expected to pass through Essex between 4.30pm and 6pm this evening, according to forecasters.

Experts say residents can expect a short spell of heavy rain and strong winds this evening, but a dry and breezy night.

An Essex Weather spokesman tweeted: "Squally band of rain passing through our area between 16:30 and 18:00 this evening.

"Short spell of heavy rain and strong winds before clearing to leave a dry, but breezy night."