Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit Essex later today - and forecasters have revealed the exact times a "squally band of rain" is set to pass through the area.

The Met Office has warned a band of heavy rain and squally winds is moving east today.

A squall line is a line of intense rain which can have a big impact on the ground, and a squally band of rain is set to pass through the county this evening.

Squally band of rain passing through our area between 16:30 and 18:00 this evening. Short spell of heavy rain and strong winds before clearing to leave a dry, but breezy night. — Essex Weather 🌤 (@EssexWeather) November 24, 2022

It is expected to pass through Essex between 4.30pm and 6pm this evening, according to forecasters.

Experts say residents can expect a short spell of heavy rain and strong winds this evening, but a dry and breezy night.

