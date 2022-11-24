A MAN has died after a taser was used by police following a disturbance.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at Clockhouse Way in Braintree, at about 11.20am on Monday, November 21.

During an engagement with a man at the scene, a taser was deployed.

The man later died at the scene shortly after 1pm.

A referral has subsequently been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A police spokesman said: “Officers responded quickly and spoke with people on their arrival to establish the cause of the disturbance and to protect those present.

“During their engagement with a man at the location they had been called to in Clockhouse Way, a taser was deployed.

“Despite the work of an ambulance crew and police officers present, the man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 1pm.

“We have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is appropriate in all such cases and the IOPC has confirmed that it will investigate the incident.”

The IOPC oversees the police complaints system in England and Wales, investigating the most serious matters, including deaths following police contact.

The group is independent and makes decisions entirely independently of the police and government.