A MASS vaccination centre has delivered its final jab after almost two years of serving north Essex.

Vaccinators at the facility in Colchester’s JobServe Community Stadium have delivered a significant amout of vaccines since its inception.

The programme’s boss stated the indefinite decision was made due to a low take-up of the autumn Covid booster.

In total, 413,329 people in Colchester have received a dose of a Covid vaccine.

Volunteer - Tony Pett helping out at the site (Image: Newsquest)

At least 500 people have died in the borough with the virus.

The major site was opened in January 2021 on the day the Covid death toll at the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust surpassed 1,000.

Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust’s executive director of major projects and programmes Nigel Leonard said he is “immensely proud” of the effort.

In an email to staff seen by the Gazette, Mr Leonard said: “The lives we have saved and the freedoms we have enabled will never go unforgotten.”

Help - John Agility-Ross directing traffic at the centre (Image: Newsquest)

He expressed his disappointment at being told to close the site in United Way but revealed activity had become “incredibly low”.

The email reads: “As we have flexed and adjusted with every phase of this programme we are looking to the future which will be outlined by the JCVI and Government in coming weeks.

“[This will reveal] the future direction of the Covid-19 vaccination programme as we head in 2023.

“Unfortunately until we receive direction and confirmation of this we are taking the difficult decision to close our vaccination sites over the next few weeks.”

Team effort - volunteers at the site (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Leonard stated a bank workforce has been retained in the event a surge is required in the new year.

He added: “I hope you feel as proud as I do to be involved in the biggest public health vaccination roll-out in history.

“I am truly grateful and in awe of your incredible achievements.

“I appreciate this [decision to close] is disappointing however we need to take stock, evaluate and celebrate our incredible collective successes.

“For every individual, and indeed as a programme, we must take forward the learning, skills, experience and knowledge we have gained with us into the future.”

To mark their final shift, the vaccinators at the stadium gathered at David Lloyd, in United Way, for a farewell.

A member of staff said: "We would like to thank David Lloyd for their generous hospitality."