RESIDENTS can support animals this winter as a charity launched two initiatives in the lead up to Christmas.

The National Animal Welfare Trust Clacton has announced its double donations week is coming up.

During the week, all donations made to the charity will be doubled thanks to a matched pot of funding through the generosity of supporters.

A spokesman for the charity said: “For example, if you give £5 to the NAWT Clacton during this time, it will be worth £10 at no extra cost to you, helping us secure enough to provide some much needed improvements to our dog exercise paddocks.

“We will keep you updated, and hope that you are as excited as we are about the amazing opportunity this provides, helping to keep dogs in our community happy for many years to come.”

Additionally, the charity has launched its cosy advent mini auction in which bidders can treat their pets to something comfy and cosy or help a homeless animal stay warm.

Visit the advent auction 2022 photo album on the charity’s Facebook page to see the available lots.

To bid on a lot, comment on the photo of the lot. Bids must be in 50p or £1 increments and some lots will have a minimum starting price.

Auctions close on at 7pm on Tuesday, November 29.