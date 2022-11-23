A BROADCASTER and former politician will be hosting a live show and answering questions from an audience.
Nigel Farage will be broadcasting live on GB News in Clacton tomorrow at a sold-out event.
He will be debating topical subjects as well as allowing the audience to ask him questions, live on air.
A spokesman for the show said: “Over a pint he'll debate the tough subjects of the day, interview guests and host a Q and A with the audience which will be broadcast live across the U.K. on GB News.”
Tickets were charged at £1.50 per person and attendees can get a free drink on arrival.
Doors open at 5.30pm, last entry is 6.30pm and the show starts at 7pm to 8pm.
