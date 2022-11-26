A GENEROUS duo is offering free-of-charge meals for struggling families this Christmas.

Melanie Page and her daughter, Bella Page, from Harwich, who love to treat friends and family with homemade meals, have offered free Christmas dinners for all families struggling due to the rising cost of living.

More than one in four adults under 30 in the East of England have had to borrow money since the pandemic began, according to a new survey by the Salvation Army.

The figure is despite more than half being in full-time jobs.

Since publishing the advertisement for free meals, companies and individuals jumped at an opportunity to help Melanie.

She said: "Baking and cooking have become a tradition for my children and me.

"I have always wanted to do something charitable at Christmas; one day, I would love to travel to a soup kitchen on Christmas Eve and offer my and my children's services there - however, my youngest is still too young for that just now.

"Whether it's an elderly person who will be cooking for himself, a single parent wondering how they will afford their meals this year, someone who has to work Christmas and doesn't have time to cook or just someone who deserves to be catered for, I've got them covered - I have been a single mother reliant on food bank donations to see me through, I would have loved an offer like this during that time.

"I have had donations and offers to supply food from small businesses such as desserts and confectionery queens.

"I have had people offering to deliver on Christmas Eve and people offering to come and help me in the kitchen.

"Seeing the community come forward has been magical, and that's exactly what I wanted."

Menu for handmade meals includes carrot soup for starter, Lasagne or Sheperd's Pie with mixed veg for the main course and chocolate brownie with ice cream or ginger cake for dessert.

To book a three-course meal, message Melanie on 07825122862 with the meal choices.

If you wish to remain anonymous, leave a note in the Harwich and Dovercourt school office.