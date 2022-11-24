A COMMUNITY stalwart has met King Charles III to recognise her work in the late Queen’s Platinum jubilee – and invited him to visit Harwich soon.

Fiona Brunning, who is Harwich Haven Authority’s corporate affairs manager, got to meet the royal during an event at Windsor Castle.

The authority had facilitated a unique parade of more than 100 boats which sailed through Harwich Harbour in June to showcase and celebrate the maritime history of the Essex and Suffolk coast.

Fiona has worked with the the Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, and the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, the Countess Euston.

She said: “I thoroughly enjoyed working with the Lord Lieutenants and their teams to stage the event in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Organising an event of this scale wasn’t without its challenges, especially as it took place in one of the UK’s busiest trade gateways. But it was a huge success and attracted thousands of visitors on both sides of the Haven.

“Being recognised for my work and receiving an invitation to meet the King was a bit of a shock but a huge honour.”

The flotilla featured boats of all kinds and a variety of vessels from the Royal Navy, Trinity House in Harwich, Harwich Haven Authority, Essex Marine Police and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), which have come from Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

Fiona added: “I was extremely nervous ahead of the event but everyone, from the police to the staff at Windsor Castle, made the evening very special for the 300 invited guests “I did have the opportunity to meet the King and I also cheekily invited him to visit Harwich soon. It was a truly memorable experience and one I will not forget.”

Roy Clare, rear admiral and vice lord-lieutenant of Essex, said: “The leadership and safety provided by Harwich Haven Authority ensured that the Parade of Boats was a successful highlight of the Festival of the Sea.

“As one of the volunteer organisers, I warmly acknowledge the pivotal role played by Fiona Brunning and other professionals at Harwich Haven Authority, without whose know-how and cheerfully enthusiastic support the event could not have been staged at all.”