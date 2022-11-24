A MAN who once attempted to take his own life has said the findings of a Gazette investigation into how many people are using anti-depressants is “truly upsetting”.

Samuel Janes, from Clacton, was prescribed medication after realising he had depression, a diagnosis which followed more than a year of him internalising his pain.

The 24-year-old eventually confided in his loved after his debilitating mental health issues came to a head in late 2019 when he tried to take his own life.

Samuel slowly started to stop taking his anti-depressants five months after being prescribed them in favour of focusing on more natural coping mechanisms.

As well as speaking with his friends and family, he regularly hit the gym and took an interest in new hobbies which filled his life with a sense of purpose and contentment.

The fitness-fanatic, who raised thousands for MIND after completing a triathlon challenge, has now had his say on figures showing the usage of anti-depressants.

Data from the NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board shows 334 under 18s in Colchester and Tendring were given anti-depressant tablets in August.

The findings reveal more than 300 children have consistently been prescribed medication to improve their mental health every month since at least April 2019.

The figures, obtained by the Gazette from a Freedom of Information request, also show more than 47,000 adults in areas are regularly prescribed anti-depressants.

Samuel said: “Looking at these stats is truly upsetting and it shows not enough is being done to help people who are suffering.

“Authorities really need to start looking further into different ways to help these children besides anti-depressants.

“Knowing more than 45,000 adults are on anti-depressants is horrible to hear, but at the same time, it is good we are finally speaking out about mental health.

“I believe anti-depressants did help me, but I knew I never wanted to rely on them for my entire recovery journey.”

The FOI response also reveals it cost the NHS in Colchester and Tendring more than £719,000 between April and August to acquire anti-depressants from suppliers.

The most prescribed medication was venlafaxine, at a cost of £103,000 to the NHS in Colchester and Tendring over the same five month period.

“I have always said any help someone needs with their mental health should be free, meaning free medication and free counselling if needed,” added Samuel.

“Have the nerve to charge people with mental health is disgusting.”

Bosses at the NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board have now stressed the importance of people of all ages being able to access the right support.

A spokesman said: “Where appropriate the prescribing of anti-depressants can be an effective treatment that results in improvement to mental wellbeing.

“It should also be understood some drugs, which are classified as anti-depressants, can be prescribed for other conditions such as neuropathic pain.

“A range of online and face-to-face support services are available that can help people with conditions such as anxiety, depression or stress.

“We urge people to seek that help if they need it by visiting therapyforyou.co.uk or by speaking to a health care professional.”

If you need any mental health support visit samaritans.org.