ELDERLY football fans at a seaside care home enjoyed a “proper pub atmosphere” as they cheered on England in their opening World Cup match – all with a pint in hand.

Residents at Corner House, in Wash Lane, Clacton, huddled around the television on Monday to see the nation’s sporting heroes triumph over Iran with a 6-2 victory.

As well as painting flags on their faces, the Temple Bar punters played cards and dominoes and a treated themselves to a few drinks to truly get in the spirit.

Before kick-off, they even watched re-runs of previous England matches in order to build-up the atmosphere.

The facility has also been decorated in patriotic banners and bunting in celebration of when our boys undoubtedly bring home the trophy.

Kim Mclellan, activities coordinator at the Tendring care home, said: “The residents enjoyed it being in a pub environment - it felt like they were really in the football spirit.

“The excitement goal after goal was magical. They are still talking about it this morning.”

The footie fans will now continue to follow England’s journey through the legendary hallmark tournament, which is this year taking place in Qatar.

“Come on England make us proud like 1966,” said Kim.