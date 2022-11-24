THE High Sheriff of Essex has thanked kindhearted volunteers for their dedication to Tendring.

Nick Alston visited Community Voluntary Services Tendring’s Dovercourt and Harwich Hub to personally praise some of the community champions.

Mr Alston, who was born in Harwich’s former police station in Main Road, met staff and volunteers before handing out three special High Sheriff Awards.

CVST trustee Indi Allen was recognised for her extensive volunteering across Tendring.

Bernie Goldman, of the Clacton Volunteer River Ninjas and Clacton Volunteer Litter Pickers also received an award.

And Crystal Gillet, 17, a CVST Youth Inspired Tendring volunteer, had praise lauded upon her by the High Sheriff.

Facility - the Dovercourt and Harwich Hub

Mr Alston said: “My theme for this year is volunteering. It is so important to the many organisations that CVST supports.

“The things Indi has done for the community have been incredible especially in ensuring those who need meals receive them.

“I want to say thank you to her for that and all her other work.

“The litter picks Bernie has done, including the beach litter pick, make a real difference to the community and it’s wonderful he has led that.

“And Crystal - it’s not always easy as a young person to step forward and not only has she got stuck in, she has also been good at encouraging others.”

Crystal, who joined CVST’s youth forum earlier this year, said it was the first time she has ever received an official award.

Team - the CVST team

She added: “I was very surprised and shocked about winning an official award from the High Sheriff.

“He was chill and really nice and friendly.”

CVST’s chairwoman Brenda Ellis thanked Mr Alston for taking the time to speak with everyone.

She said: “I agree with Mr Alston on just how important volunteering is to our community.

“And it was lovely to see the hard work of three brilliant volunteers being recognised with an award.

“As a voluntary organisation, CVST sees first-hand the difference our amazing volunteers make to the lives of those around them as well as how volunteering helps them with their own wellbeing and sense of purpose.”

To find out more about CVST or volunteering, visit www.cvstendring.org.uk.