HUNDREDS of children battling mental health issues in north Essex are being prescribed anti-depressants every month, the Gazette can exclusively reveal.

Shocking figures have shown the extent to which the country’s mental health crisis is impacting youngsters in Colchester and Tendring.

Data obtained by the Gazette from the NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board shows 334 under 18s were given anti-depressant tablets in August.

The findings reveal more than 300 children have consistently been prescribed medication to improve their mental health every month since at least April 2019.

The figures, from a Freedom of Information request, also show more than 47,000 adults in Colchester and Tendring are regularly prescribed anti-depressants.

Psychotherapist Tony Mack, 54, who has previously battled his own mental health struggles, runs the West Clacton and Jaywick Sands Mental Wellbeing Association.

He said: “With most scenarios there is not a clear cut answer and unfortunately anti-depressants do have their place, but they are being massively overprescribed.

“Over-prescription of anti-depressants in teenagers points glaringly to a fundamental failing of the local health service and mental health provisions.

“It is often the first and easiest solution of a doctor to prescribe rather than [consider] a whole host of other cognitive interventions which could be applied or investigated."

Elsewhere in the FOI response, it was revealed residents in Colchester and Tendring paid-out more than £719,000 between April and August for prescriptions for anti-depressant pills.

The most prescribed medication was venlafaxine, sales of which generated more than £103,000 over the same five month period.

Bosses at the NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board has now stressed the importance of people of all ages being able to access the right support.

A spokesman said: “Where appropriate the prescribing of anti-depressants can be an effective treatment that results in improvement to mental wellbeing.

“It should also be understood some drugs, which are classified as anti-depressants, can be prescribed for other conditions such as neuropathic pain.

“A range of online and face-to-face support services are available that can help people with conditions such as anxiety, depression or stress.

“We urge people to seek that help if they need it by visiting therapyforyou.co.uk or by speaking to a health care professional.”