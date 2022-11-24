A LIFEBOAT manager has revealed his team is putting forward two alternatives to plans which will shake-up the service in north Essex.

Walton and Frinton’s Tamar class all-weather lifeboat will be replaced by a D-class inshore lifeboat. The D-class is designed to operate close to shore in shallow waters.

Additionally, a Shannon class all-weather lifeboat will replace Clacton RNLI’s current Atlantic B-class inshore lifeboat and work alongside.

It is understood the changes are linked to issues with using Walton Pier as a base.

But the proposed changes have caused concern among lifeboat volunteers and the community.

Stewart Oxley, lifeboat operations manager at Walton and Frinton said: "In the last few days, we have presented a portfolio of data and accompanying information to the RNLI team managing the changes along our coast.

"Once they have had the opportunity to analyse and discuss it, they will meet with us here at Walton and Frinton to discuss plans in more detail and to determine if any changes to the original plans are possible.

"Along with the information we have supplied to the RNLI, we are currently developing two alternative boats and launching solutions we feel would work for the lifeboat station and allow us to function more completely all year round.

"It is not a quick process, and I apologise that we cannot discuss everything we are doing and every option we evaluate more openly.”

Mr Oxley vowed the team was “committed to carrying out every call we receive without hesitation.”

While asked for more details, a RNLI spokesperson said: "We are currently in the middle of a review and are not in a position to comment any further until this has been completed."

The decision to reconfigure the RNLI’s lifeboats was approved by trustees following a review of the charity’s lifesaving assets in north Essex.

Harwich Lifeboat Station will retain its Severn class all-weather lifeboat and Atlantic 85 B-class in-shore lifeboats, while West Mersea will also retain its B-class in-shore lifeboat.

It means the Essex coast will retain its cover of six lifeboat stations and volunteer crews.