A PRIMARY school is celebrating after a huge transformation in its latest Ofsted report.

St Andrew's C of E Primary School, in Weeley, has been handed a good rating by the education watchdog.

At its latest inspection back in 2019 it had been rated as requires improvement.

Following a two-day visit from Ofsted inspectors, the school has achieved good ratings in all four inspection categories.

Ofsted inspectors praised the strong relationship between teachers and pupils, stating that pupils trust staff and know they can discuss any worries with them.

Diane Fawcett, headteacher, said: "Our school is an entirely different place from when I took it on in September 2019.

"Despite two completely disrupted years, we have transformed the school into a place the children who attend describe as one big family.

"I work with the most devoted and dedicated team of staff and children, and it is a privilege to lead this great school from strength to strength."

Emma Wigmore, CEO of the Vine Schools Trust, added: "We're delighted with St Andrews' latest Ofsted rating.

"Staff at the school have been working incredibly hard to improve on the feedback from their previous inspection, and it is fantastic to hear that their efforts have paid off."