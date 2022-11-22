THOUSANDS of villagers will see their quality of life “adversely affected” if plans for a multi-million-pound eco-site are given the greenlight, say concerned residents.

Naturalis Energy Developments wants to build a £12million solar complex on two separate parcels of agricultural land – equating to 23 hectares - in Kirby-le-Soken.

Blueprints submitted to Tendring Council depict a desire to construct a solar farm on a large farmland plot positioned to the east of Halstead Road.

There could also be a vehicle charging station, café, substation, battery containers, and a grid connection point on a smaller piece of land to the west of the road.

The application will now be considered by the council’s planning committee on Thursday evening after it was recommended for approval.

Residents in the area, who look upon the project much less favourably, are now calling on authority bosses to throw out the plans.

One homeowner said: “The huge solar farm, eco hub, café and shop [will be] on a narrow and busy road adjacent to a school and private homes.

“The quality of life of thousands of residents in two villages will be adversely affected by the location of this construction. Does anyone care about our quality of life?”

The ambitious project has been a cause for concern among residents ever since the plans were first unveiled last autumn.

Speaking previously, David Evans, of Cortoncroft Close, said: “The proposal to turn the green gap into a solar farm clearly turns the green gap into a black gap.

“The security fences bordering this development will completely change the character of this area into what will become more like a high security prison.”

Ben Milleare, of Halstead Road, fears the construction will severely impact the area visually and make the countryside spot unsightly.

He added: “The proposal for multiple containers, a large canopy, high fencing, a switching station will be an absolute eyesore to local residents.

“This is yet another attempt to erode the green gap.”

Matt Partridge, from Naturalis, however, says residents they spoke with as part of a consultation were positive about the idea of a self-sustainable infrastructure.

“The eco-hub concept is kind to both our pockets and planet Earth,” he said.

“Solar power produces some of the lowest and most stable electricity prices in the UK while helping to tackle climate change.

“The project would directly power our cars and homes at source in Kirby Cross and Kirby-le-Soken. We believe that it’s a win-win for everyone.”