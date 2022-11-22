A SINGLE dad says he felt “very uncomfortable” over the lack of baby changing facilities in a fast-food restaurant toilet, describing it as an "absolute outrage.”

Jason Edmonds, 26, from Clacton, headed to Burger King, in High Street, Colchester, alongside his two-year-old son, with whom he enjoyed a meal.

After realising his nappy needed changing, the doting dad took his son to the eatery’s male toilets, where Jason expected to be able to change him.

He was quickly left feeling disgusted after finding the only baby changing facilities available were in the women’s bathroom, which he could not access.

Jason, who previously lived in Rowhedge for ten years, said: “I went upstairs to the toilets to find the only baby changing area is in the women’s toilet.

“As I’m a single dad I was in a bit of a spot, as we’d just eaten a meal there and found that I had nowhere to change his nappy.

“It was not exactly ideal to change him in the middle of the men’s bathroom.”

Jason has now slammed Burger King for what he believes is an extremely dated outlook on parenting and called on the chain to address the issue.

He added: “I think it’s an absolute outrage that in this day and age they have a changing facility only in the women’s toilet.

“Most places you go will have a separate one or have it in the disabled toilet which is accessible to all genders.

“I felt it is only right to tell this because this whole situation made me feel very uncomfortable and in a position that increased stress as a single dad.

“I’m sure I’m not the first person to be in this situation and I certainly won’t be the last.”

Burger King has been contacted for comment.