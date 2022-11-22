AN elderly woman became trapped under a mobility scooter in the road before caring villagers rushed to her rescue.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service and Essex Police officers were called to Clacton Road, in St Osyth, on Monday morning.

The emergency services rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a “road traffic incident” involving a casualty who was understood to be stranded in the road.

According to eyewitnesses, an older woman had been found lying near the curb alongside a mobility scooter which she is suspected to have fallen from.

In order to make the area safe, the road was closed by the emergency services between Nisa Local and the junction with The Bury and Colchester Road.

Jacqueline Hatcher saw the shocking situation unfold while walking to the chemist.

She has now described the heart-warming moment Samaritans came to the women’s aid.

She said: “The poor lady was laying in the road just about a foot from the curb entangled in her mobility scooter.

“The ladies with her had her surrounded with umbrellas - two of the ladies around her were from the chemist and one from the Nisa.

“The police and ambulance arrived and shut the road. I heard someone say that they didn't know the best way to move the scooter as she was still under it.

“It was wonderful to see the ladies in the village come together and help. I didn’t stay to see her leave as I felt, as much as l wanted to help, I was just in the way.”

After initially being assessed at the scene, the casualty was eventually taken to Colchester Hospital where she received additional treatment.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “One ambulance and one rapid response vehicle was sent to Clacton Road, St Osyth on Monday.

“[The teams were dispatched] following reports of a road traffic incident involving a mobility vehicle.

“One woman was transported to Colchester General Hospital for further assessment and care.”