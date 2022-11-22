LITTLE ones will be able to meet Santa and his helpers at a magical Christmas experience in Clacton.

Santa will be at the Clacton's Pier this weekend, having made his first appearance last weekend.

He has moved into his purpose-built North Pole grotto along with his singing reindeer in their stables, elves and a host of animatronic characters, including Frosty the Snowman.

The pier's mascot Sydney the Seagull will also be on hand in his new festive outfit to meet up with his fans.

The whole inside area has been decked out in a colourful festive fair, and a Christmas tree has been installed at the entrance.

Pier director Billy Ball said the adventure grotto is open this weekend, November 26 and 27 and will continue throughout December.

"Santa is always welcome at the pier, and I am sure he will be kept very busy throughout the period he is with us," Mr Ball added.

"The Christmas experience has been vastly upgraded in the past couple of years and has proved very popular.

"Bookings were already up at the same time last year."

Children will get the chance to write a letter to Santa, put it in the post box on-site, and receive a cuddly toy and souvenir photo with Frosty.

"We aim to give all families a choice of magical experiences at this special time of the year so they can make happy memories," said Mr Ball.

Details of all the pier's Christmas packages can be found at www.clactonpier.co.uk.