A GENEROUS boxing gym in a seaside town has launched two knock-out initiatives for senior citizens and our brave frontline emergency services workers.

Seconds Out Gym, located in Brunel Road, Clacton, is now hosting a free coffee morning every Thursday from 11am until 1pm, for elderly residents.

While in the warm and friendly environment, pensioners will be able to enjoy tea, coffee and biscuits, while playing games, knitting and having a good ol’ chit-chat.

It is hoped the regularly meet-ups will give lonely or isolated residents in the town a place to socialise in a safe space with those of a similar age and mindset.

Gareth Bayford, who founded the gym in August 2020, said: “It is all free of charge, every week, and they can come down and make some new friends.”

The sporting and exercise business’ popular sandwich bar and grill is also now offering the likes of police officers, paramedics and firefighters free hot drinks.

They can also benefit from a 30 per cent discount off the eatery’s menu of delicious food between 9am and 8pm Monday to Friday and 9am and 3pm on Saturdays.

To find out more information about Seconds Out Gym visit facebook.com/SecondsOutGymEssex or head to secondsout-gym.co.uk.