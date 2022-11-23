A SINGING star who started his career on Britain's Got Talent is set to dazzle on the Clacton stage.

Paul Potts, the Welsh-residing tenor and the winner of 2007 Britain's Got Talent, is circling back for his UK tour.

With A Song in My Heart tour will visit Princes Theatre on Station Road in Clacton on March 5, 2023.

Paul is constantly touring, has performed more than 1,000 times across 45 countries and released his multi-platinum debut album One Chance which topped the charts in 13 countries.

His incredible story has also inspired the Hollywood film One Chance starring James Corden.

Since Paul's BGT win, he has released six studio albums, 2009's Passione, 2010's Cinema Paradiso and Home in 2014, and a Greatest Hits collection in 2013.

Paul's fifth studio album, On Stage, was released in 2017 to celebrate ten years since his BGT win, followed by 'Winter Dreams' in 2019.

Paul has also appeared on America's Got Talent: The Champions, where he made it to the Grand Final, beating out other winners from around the world.

To book the tickets for his tour, visit princestheatre.co.uk, and search for Paul Potts's With A Song in My Heart tour.