CHRISTMAS care packages will be handed out to families struggling through the cost of living crisis thanks to a kind author.

Walton's Steven Walker has donated £750 to Walton and District Community Foodbank to help provide Christmas food hampers to individuals and families struggling to cope this winter.

The money was raised through sales of his latest book Walton Pier Bowl: History in Words and Pictures.

All proceeds from sales were donated, and thanks to the generosity of ten-pin bowlers who paid the book's printing costs and a large anonymous donation, more money went towards those in need.

The book contains memories, anecdotes, fun facts and lots of photographs detailing the nearly 60-year life of the iconic bowling centre.

Steven said: "Recent census data reveals pockets of severe hardship in this district with families and children struggling in this cost of the living crisis.

"They work hard in low-paid, zero-hour contract jobs but cannot afford to make ends meet.

"As a former social worker, I experienced families trying to juggle finances while on benefits or low-paid poverty wages, living in sub-standard housing.

"Most don't want to receive benefits, many fail to claim what is theirs by right, and they are put off going to a Foodbank because of guilt, embarrassment and shame.

"Still, thanks to the compassion and kindness of our Foodbank volunteers, donations from town folk, and various community organisations, we are doing what we can to help."

Jill Joshua, secretary of Walton Foodbank, said: "Steven's wonderful donation is a massive help for our project.

"He is a big supporter of the foodbank, and we are blessed to have such a generous donation.

"A Free Community Larder that we set up earlier this year is aiding families through food poverty and reducing unnecessary food waste by supermarkets.

"We are aware of how families in the area are struggling, so we have got several projects running to play our part in giving them a helping hand.

"We hope we can stop feeling shame and embarrassment in accessing the foodbank by meeting our friendly volunteers.

For more information about the foodbank, visit facebook.com/WaltonFoodBank, and you can buy a copy of the book at The Nose Bookshop, Newgate Street in Walton or by visiting amazon.co.uk.