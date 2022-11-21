FOOTIE fans at a seaside care home have been getting into the World Cup spirit ahead of England’s first match in the legendary hallmark tournament this afternoon .

Residents are experiencing a “proper pub atmosphere” at Corner House, in Wash Lane, Clacton, where they will be following the national team’s campaign in Qatar.

The facility has been decorated in patriotic banners and bunting in celebration of when our boys bring home the trophy, and the elderly football-lovers have even been enjoying a tipple or two.

Kim Mclellan, activities coordinator at the Tendring care home, is delighted to be able to give residents a proper feel for the World Cup and the joy it can bring.

She said: “Here at Corner House we are always ahead of the game and World Cup fever has already started with our Temple Bar already bedecked with flags and bunting ready for when football finally comes home.

“We started early with re-runs of old England games with our residents enjoying a proper pub atmosphere with cards and dominoes followed by a few drinks and a good old sing-song.

“Come on England make us proud like 1966.”