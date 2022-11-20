POLICE are asking the public for help with an investigation into a ‘serious collision’ on a major road.

All emergency services are at the scene in Boreham following a collision on the A12 northbound, where a grey Fiesta left the road at about 9.15am this morning.

The road is closed between junction 18 at Sandon and junction 19 at Boreham whilst an investigation is carried out.

Drivers can expect delays of about 10 minutes and have been advised to avoid the area.

The police are looking for anyone who saw anything or has any dashcam footage to get in contact.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are on scene of a serious collision on A12 and are asking for the public’s help.

“We were called around 9.15am today, Sunday 20 November, following reports of a collision A12, northbound, where a grey Fiesta left the road, exiting on the nearside.

“All emergency services are dealing and the A12 northbound between junction 18 at Sandon and junction 19 at Boreham is closed whilst we carry out our investigation.

“We’d ask the public to avoid the area and try to find alternative routes.

“We need anyone who saw anything or has any dash cam footage to contact us.

“If you have any information, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

READ MORE>>> Delays on A12 after 'serious collision involving an overturned vehicle'

“If you have dash cam footage you can upload direct to https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/ep-20221120-0340 “Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively, you can call us on 101.

“In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report, you can contact independent charity on Twitter at @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident 340 of 20 November when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.