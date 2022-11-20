BRAINTREE TOWN progressed to the third round of the Isuzu FA Trophy with an impressive 1-0 win over Brackley Town.

The Iron put in a fantastic second-half defensive performance despite playing with ten men for the final quarter of an hour to secure a deserved victory against the National League North leaders, at the Dunmow Group Stadium.

Man of the match Willie Clemons scored Braintree's winner in the opening minutes and they held on to win, despite Joe Muscatt's dismissal following two yellow cards.

A fantastic win in the trophy against arguably the hardest draw we could have gotten and now 10 matches unbeaten at home!#COYI pic.twitter.com/QUlTkze6KB — Braintree Town FC (@braintreetownfc) November 19, 2022

Brackley proved stiff opposition but Braintree's players chased and harried them down all afternoon and in between played some quality football that had home fans in the 287 enthralled.

Iron manager Angelo Harrop said: "Everyone stuck to their individual tasks whilst supporting all their team mated when they had to."

"We knew it would be a tough game as they are a quality side, leading the North division and we had to be on game right from the start.

"I'm really proud of all the players because we defended well when we had to, created some fine moves going forward and had chances to have won the game by a bigger margin."

HEYBRIDGE SWIFTS also went through to the third round after causing a huge upset with a 3-0 triumph over National League North side Hereford, who play their football two leagues higher.

Goals from Ross Wall, Rhys Henry and Rob Harvey sealed Steve Tilson's side their place in the next round, at Scraley Road.

A Massive cup upset from Swifts 👏👏



What a team, what a club!



📷 @edmonds_alan pic.twitter.com/U27fPIWQlX — Heybridge Swifts FC (@officialswifts) November 19, 2022

BRIGHTLINGSEA REGENT played out a 1-1 draw with Hornchurch, in the Pitching In Isthmian League Premier.

Zack Littlejohn's equaliser just after half-time secured the R's a point, at North Road.

R's boss Brett Munyard wrote on social media: '“Impossible to play how we have been and not get no reward”. Boys were fantastic again and finally got what we deserved'.

“ Impossible to play how we have been and not get no reward”



Boys were fantastic again and finally got what we deserved@Brightlingseafc🔴⚫️ — brett munyard #⚽️ (@brettmunyard) November 19, 2022

In division north, MALDON AND TIPTREE lost 5-2 at home to New Salamis, with Scott Kemp and Roman Campell scoring the Jammers' goals.

WITHAM TOWN lost 2-1 at home to Basildon United - Ramiah Mills scored Town's goal.

In the Essex Senior League, HALSTEAD TOWN lost 3-1 at Romford, with Joe Jones netting their consolation.

STANWAY ROVERS drew 0-0 at home with Takeley, while LITTLE OAKLEY were beaten 3-0 at home by West Essex.

FT▪️Great win for the first team today!



2 goals, clean sheet, 3 points, lovely job!#UpThePeg 🟡⚫️ pic.twitter.com/OsnTnl4ihj — Stanway Pegasus FC (@StanwayPegasus) November 19, 2022

In Thurlow Nunn League division south, STANWAY PEGASUS won 2-0 at Enfield Borough.

HARWICH AND PARKESTON beat Huntingdon Town 2-1 in division north, with goals from Brandon Rusby and Joe Knight.

Shrimpers boss Sean Tynan wrote on social media: 'That's a very good 3 points on the board because @HTFC_1995 are a very good team with some decent players..every one of our players gave us 110% today and we scored goals at important times which saw us run out the winners.'

HOLLAND FC are fifth in the table following a 2-0 win over visitors Downham Town.