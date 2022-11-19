THE police force has announced it will be escalating its focus on drink and drug drivers.

Essex Police road policing officers will be increasing their operational activity, focusing on drink and drug driving.

The police can stop drivers at any time and request a breath test if they think the driver has been drinking, has committed a traffic offence or if they have been involved in a road traffic collision.

If a person refuses to take a breath test without a ‘reasonable excuse’ then they could be arrested.

If the police believe a driver has taken drugs, committed a traffic offence or has been involved in a road traffic collision then they can stop them and conduct a roadside screening test or a field impairment test.

Officers can test for cannabis and cocaine at the roadside and screen for other drugs at a police station.

If a driver passes the roadside check, they may still be arrested if the police suspect their driving is impaired by drugs and they will be taken to the police station for further testing.

Being found to be over the drink-drive limit and/or driving while impaired by drugs could result in a criminal record, a maximum penalty of six months in prison, an unlimited fine and an automatic driving ban of at least one year.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “This weekend Essex Police roads policing will start a programme of increased operational activity focusing on drink and drug driving.

“Death by dangerous driving, aggravated by drink or drugs, can attract a life term tariff in prison, if convicted.”