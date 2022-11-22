BLOCKED drains have been cleared after residents raised concerns with a council.

The drains in the Jaywick area were jetted to help clear blockages in 15 roads.

Tendring Council carried out the work in Brooklands and Grasslands after concerns were raised by villagers.

The work was funded by Essex County Council, whose contractors will also be repairing the road along Brooklands at the end of November.

Road closures and parking restrictions will be in place for all repair works and temporary bus stops.

Paul Honeywood, a Tendring Council's cabinet member with special responsibility for Jaywick Sands, said although the work was minor, it would significantly impact residents.

“We are committed to improving the quality of life of residents in Jaywick Sands, which faces unique challenges, and the upkeep of Brooklands – the major thoroughfare of this area – is important for safe access,” Mr Honeywood said.

“These issues were raised during our recent consultation into the future shape of Jaywick Sands, and this is something we can take action on now.

“That is why Tendring District and Essex County councils have committed to this work, which will ensure the road is kept in good condition, despite the highway not being adopted.”