A DRUNKEN man axed down the front door of his friend’s houseboat after suspecting he had spiked a drink to steal his jewellery.

Roger Hillaire was seen with a hatchet axe and an empty bag in St Osyth Boatyard as he acted to take back what he believed had been snatched from him.

A horrified neighbour watched on as the 53-year-old banged on the door of his friend’s houseboat before axing it down, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

The houseboat’s owner was not at home at the site off Mill Street, St Osyth, on May 25 when the defendant arrived to carry out his infuriated raid.

Diana Pigot, prosecuting, said Hillaire took a chainsaw, nunchucks, a luxury Breitling watch and another axe in retaliation to his grievance.

READ MORE >> Blur drummer drops Colchester gig hint as fans plead for homecoming show

Boatyard - the site in St Osyth (Image: Google)

She added: “He kept saying [to the police] a man had taken his jewellery. He had known the man for two years and used to socialise with him.”

Judge David Turner KC said Hillaire made a “very bad decision” in attempting to take the law into his own hands.

The judge expressed his surprise at what was an “unusual” case after Barry Gilbert, for Hillaire, argued his client had been spiked.

Mr Gilbert said: “He felt his drink had been spiked. When he came to his jewellery had disappeared.

“It was never his intention to hurt anybody.”

Court case - Chelmsford Crown Court (Image: Google Maps)

Judge Turner said it was “understandable” Hillaire was aggrieved but added: “It should have been handled in a very, very different way.

“This was an episode which could have turned very ugly and violent.

“It could have been a disaster waiting to happen should you have actually found yourself confronted by the victim.”

Hillaire, of Mill Street, St Osyth, admitted committing aggravated burglary.

He told the court his jewellery has never been recovered.

Judge Turner handed Hillaire a two year prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered him to undertake 30 days of a rehabilitation activity.

He will also be the subject of electronic monitoring for three months.

The judge stated: “This has been an ugly and unnecessary chapter in your life and I hope you can draw a line under it.”