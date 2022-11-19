A THEATRE team is “thrilled” to be taking on elf duties this festive season to help deliver letters to Santa.

With the exceptionally high number of children in Tendring on the good list, a post box is being placed in the Princes Theatre foyer in Clacton.

Youngsters will be able to post a letter to the big man and receive a reply.

Staff at the theatre will help make it all happen.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism at Tendring District Council, said he was pleased the venue could assist Santa for another year.

He said: "I am thrilled that the Princes Theatre team has managed to negotiate a North Pole agreement to ensure good children from Tendring district can get their letters delivered to Santa in time for Christmas.

"This was a very popular service last year, and we hope it will help put smiles on children's faces this Christmas."

The post box is available now for children to put their letters in, and the last posting to guarantee a reply before Christmas is on December 9.

As the theatre team is only helping with the letters – and does not have access to Santa's complete list – a return address must be included with messages to ensure a reply can be sent.

The theatre to North Pole postal service is free, though there is a donation pot close to the postbox should anyone wish to contribute to the Princes Theatre's access fund.