A TEMPORARY speed limit is set to hit a main road in north Essex for nearly three weeks.

A 40mph speed is coming to Colchester Road, Great Bentley, from a point south east of its junction with Ravens Green in a south easterly direction.

The restriction is scheduled to commence on November 28 for 19 days while highway improvement works are undertaken by Premier Drainage Solutions Ltd.

Another road in Essex is closing for the same length of time.

Downs Road, in Maldon, will close from its junction with Victoria Road in a north easterly direction.

The closure is also scheduled to commence on November 28 for 19 days.

This is due to mains renewal works are undertaken by Essex and Suffolk Water.

Two roads in Colchester are set to close.

Rayner Road is closing from its junction with Boadicea Way in a westerly direction.

The closure begins on November 21 for 12 days while mains replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

Elsewhere, Sir Isaacs Walk in Colchester is closing on November 28 for two days.

It is from a point approximately east of its junction with Headgate in an easterly direction.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while underground structure works are undertaken by Openreach.

Two roads are also set for closure in Feering.

Firstly, Old Road is shutting from its junction with Mill in a south easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on November 28 for one day while underground cable works are undertaken by Openreach.

A few days later, Little Tey Road is closing.

It is set to close north east of its junction with Old Road in a north easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on December 2 for one day, while new connection works are undertaken by Openreach.

Another road is set to close for more than a week.

Winters Hill, in Layer Breton/Layer Marney, is closing from the junction with Clears Road to the junction with Lower Road.

The closure is scheduled to commence on December 12 for eight days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Three roads across mid Essex are set for closure due to works being undertaken by Anglian Water.

Firstly, on December 12, Queenborough Lane in Rayne is hutting from its junction with Gore Lane in an easterly then south easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled for three days while stop tap replacement works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Following this, on December 13, Beazley End in Wethersfield is going to shut from its junction with Parkhall Road in a southerly direction.

The closure will also last three days while stoptap replacement works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Lastly, on December 14, Rolley Lane in Kelvedon will close from its junction with the High Street in a north westerly direction.

Lasting for three days, it is necessary for Anglian Water’s pipe repair works.