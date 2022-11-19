I’M A Celebrity contestant Babatunde Aleshe will swap the jungle for the streets of Essex next year.
The fast-rising actor, comedian and writer will bring his eagerly-anticipated Babahood show to Colchester Arts Centre, in Church Street, on March 19.
Described as a “powerhouse performer”, his stand-up performance will ooze charisma and showcase impeccable comic timing and a hilariously fresh perspective.
The hugely popular funny-man and podcaster is already a firm television favourite, having appeared on the likes of House of Games and Celebrity Gogglebox.
He is currently winning a legion of new fans on the ITV smash-hit I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, starring alongside the likes of Boy George and Matt Hancock.
Babatunde is also a revered podcaster and earlier this year won a prestigious ARIAS Award for his Mission Imagination podcast series.
A spokesman for the event said: “After announcing a string of dates for his upcoming Babahood UK headline tour he's announced a host of extra dates, due to phenomenal demand from fans across the country."
Tickets for the 8pm show, which is strictly for guests aged 16 and over, cost £13.50 and can be purchased by visiting colchesterartscentre.com.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel