A FOOTBALL match took place to raise funds for and celebrate the life of a young boy who sadly died from a rare form of cancer.

The match between Holland-on-Sea faced off against Downham Town FC to raise funds for Finley Rogers, of Clacton, who died on October 19 from T-cell leukaemia aged three.

Finley’s funeral was on Tuesday, November 15 in St Michaels Church, Myland, and the match was played on Saturday, November 19.

Finley’s father Scott spoke about the wonderful person his son was.

He said: “Finley was a cheeky chap with heart of gold. He was like that before the diagnosis and all the way through his treatment.

“During his chemo and injections he was always smiling and went through it like a warrior.

“What struck me was how caring he was, for such a young boy to be going through what he was he still asked if we were okay after he had injections.”

Colchester Hospital, The Treehouse Hospice in Ipswich and Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge all cared for Finley

At the funeral, the church was filled with friends and family as well as nurses, consultants and play team members who cared for Finley at Colchester Hospital.

Colleagues of Finley’s mother Becky were also outside to pay their respects as the coffin drove past.

A week or so before the match, the family was informed that it would be taking place by the organisers.

Finley’s older brother Ollie and his friends are involved with Holland FC and were mascots at the match wearing their full kits.

Scott thanked the football clubs and everyone who cared for Finley.

He added: “A massive thank you to the hosts of the match, we’ve been blown away by the support from the community.

“We can’t thank the carers enough for everything they did, the consultants, nurses and play teams became part of the family.

“They really took the time to get to know Finley and he was very comfortable with them.

“They are still helping us by checking in, helping his brother Ollie with after care and other benefits if needed.”

Scott also emphasised that families in the similar situations can reach out to charities on Finley’s fundraising page.

For more information and to donate visit bit.ly/3V3q2T5.